John Martin Kenny of Tiduff, Ballyheigue, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on 8th November 2022, beloved husband of Bee Ann and dear father of Timmy Joe, Tina, Noelle, Bernie, Mart, Gerard, Trish, Kevin & Bríd.

Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (11th November) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Saturday morning where Requiem Mass for John Martin will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-ballyheigue-1 ). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.