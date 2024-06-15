John Lynch

On June 15th 2024, John passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John, beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Casey) and much loved father to Declan and Mary. Adoring grandfather to Aoife, Micheál, Aodhán, Siún and the late Éanna. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Marie, daughter in law Deirdre, son in law Donie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brother Mick, Jimmy & Jerry.

Reposing at his son's house, Shore Road, Valentia Island, V23DP20, on Sunday 16th from 5pm-8pm. Requiem Mass will take place Monday 17th at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown.

Ar dheis Dé do raibh a anam dílis

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation Palliative Care.