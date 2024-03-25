John Lawlor, Liscahane, Ardfert and late of Chapeltown, Fenit. Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on 24th March 2024. Predeceased by his parents Sonny and Lil and his brother Peter. Deeply regretted by his nephews Shane and Peter, sister-in-law Greta, Shane's wife Karen, grandnephews Davin and Luan, cousin Peggie, friends Helen and Jason Wallace, the Lawlor family (Fenit), cousins, relatives and many friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing Tuesday 26th March at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway from 6pm - 7:30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for John on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church Ardfert livestreamed on St. Brendan's Church followed by burial in the Old Cemetery Churchill.
