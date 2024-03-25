Advertisement

John Lawlor

Mar 25, 2024 08:13 By receptionradiokerry
John Lawlor

John Lawlor, Liscahane, Ardfert and late of Chapeltown, Fenit. Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on 24th March 2024.  Predeceased by his parents Sonny and Lil and his brother Peter.  Deeply regretted by his nephews Shane and Peter, sister-in-law Greta, Shane's wife Karen, grandnephews Davin and Luan, cousin Peggie, friends Helen and Jason Wallace, the Lawlor family (Fenit), cousins, relatives and many friends.  May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Tuesday 26th March at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway from 6pm - 7:30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for John on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church Ardfert livestreamed on St. Brendan's Church followed by burial in the Old Cemetery Churchill.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus