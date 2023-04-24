John Kennedy, Church St, Tarbert (unexpectedly) in the wonderful care, of the Matron and Staff of Kilcara Nursing Home. John is predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, his brother Noel and his nephew Philip. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sister Mae (O’Brien, Feenagh), nephews Michael, Colm and Fergus, nieces Breda, Paula, Íde and Nóla, brother-in-law Billy, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Marys funeral home Tarbert on this this Thursday evening from 6pm – 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Friday morning at 10:45 where the Requiem mass for John Kennedy will take place at 11 am. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery