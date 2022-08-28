Advertisement

John Joe (JJ) O'Connell.

John Joe (JJ) O'Connell.

John Joe (JJ) O'Connell, Aughacurreen, Killarney and late of Knockanes, Headford.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to the Prince of Peace, Church, Fossa, Killarney.   Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh,  No flowers by request, donations if desired to Rockmount Day Centre, Kilgarvan.

