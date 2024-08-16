John Joe Fitzgerald Scart Heights Farranfore Killarney Co. Kerry and formerly of Currans Farranfore.

Peacefully on August 14th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry with his family by his side. Predeceased by his wife Kitty, his brothers Jeremiah and Fr. Tom and his sisters-in-law Kathleen and Anne.

Sadly missed by his loving brother Con, nephews Michael and Tim, nieces Marie and Margaret,

grand nephews, grand nieces, Kitty's nieces Ann Sealy and Phena Buckley , al extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening Aug 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. The Funeral will depart the Funeral Home at 10.30am Monday morning arriving to the Church of St.Therese & St Colmcille Currans for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery Currans .

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Killeentierna Churches Facebook Page.