John 'Jack' Stackpoole, Lower Athea, Athea, Co Limerick and late of Aughrim, Moyvane.

Died unexpectedly at his residence on 20th October 2021. Predeceased by loving wife Bridie, brothers Henry & Tommy, sisters Sr. Mary, Nora, Bridie and Ann, sister-in-law Mary (B.B.) Sheahan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, sons John, Tom, Dan & Peter, daughters Hannah & Helen, sister Kitty (London), daughters-in-law Bernie, Margaret, Lily & Marie, sons-in-law Andrew & Mike, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 4pm to 6pm for immediate family, neighbours and close friends only, in accordance with the HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health. Please adhere to social distancing, wearing of face covers and strictly no hand shaking. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Sunday (24th October) at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Due to current HSE guidelines, current church capacity limited to 50%.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Enquiries to Kelly's Undertakers, Athea.