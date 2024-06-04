All-electric buses for Dingle Peninsula launched by Minister Eamon Ryan

Two new all-electric buses have been launched today in Dingle by Minister Eamon Ryan.

Eamon Ryan, who’s the Green Party leader, launched the two new buses which will be operated by TFI Local Link Kerry.

The Government has been criticised for delays in developing off-shore wind energy projects off Kerry and the west coast.

The Minister for Transport and Environment rejects this.

Minister Eamon Ryan has this response to Fine Gael MEP candidate Regina Doherty's claim that the Greens are arrogant.