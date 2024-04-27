The death has occurred of
John (Jack) Fitzgerald
John (Jack) Fitzgerald, ex-Garda Síochána, Knockbrack Lower, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Glountane, Cordal, Co. Kerry. Passed away peacefully at his home on April 26th in the presence of his heartbroken family. Predeceased by his loving wife Eily (nee Doody), infant son Daniel, brothers Tom and Davy, sister Mary, and son-in-law Willie Cotter. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Eileen and Marie, son-in-law Connie, granddaughters Ciara and Dawn and their husbands Dan and Kevin, granddaughter Orla, grandson Shane, great-grandson Logan, sisters Peig, Kitty and Eileen, brothers Eamon and Mick (Joe), sisters-in-law Ann and Tess, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
May John Rest in Peace
Reposing at his residence (eircode: V92KP66) this Sunday April 28th from 4pm to 7pm. The funeral cortege will depart from his residence on Monday to St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel for 11am mass, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
John's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookland Medical Centre, Castleisland, the wonderful Palliative Care Team for his dedicated home support and the carers who made it possible for John to live such a long and healthy life in his own home with us.
