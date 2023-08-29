John J. Johnny O' Reilly, Shanacloon, Beaufort, Killarney.

Johnny passed away peacefully on August 29th 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Denis, sisters Nell & Siobhán and son-in-law Patie. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Frances, sons Aidan, Sean, James & Cathal, daughters Yvonne, Vera & Niamh, brother Jerry, sisters Maureen & Margaret, his dearly loved grandchildren Éanna, Naoise, Iarlaith, Donagh, Fionán & Líle, daughters-in-law Deirdre & Ruth, sons-in-law Eoghan & Lionel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Thursday evening (Aug. 31st) at his home in Shanacloon, Beaufort (V93FWX8) from 4pm - 8pm.

House Strictly Private At All Other Times Please

Funeral arriving Friday morning (Sept. 1st) to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Family flowers only please

Advertisement

Johnny's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.