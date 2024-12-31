Advertisement

Dec 31, 2024 12:50 By receptionradiokerry
John Goodliffe, Douglas , Cork and formerly of Willesden, London and Clashmealcon, Causeway.

 

Died peacefully at home after a short illness.

 

Predeceased by his parents Leonard and Bridget Goodliffe.

 

Beloved husband of Mary (nee Heffernan) and loving father of Karen, brother of Michael, Kit, Jane, Patrick and Mary. Sadly missed by his family, his nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

 

May He Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway on Wednesday 1st January from 5 -6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for John in St. Peter & St. Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Thursday 2nd January at 11am, live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-peter-and-st-paul-church-ballyduff followed by burial in Killury Cemetery, Causeway.

 

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to, Marymount Hospice https://marymount.ie/donate/ or the CSPCA https://cspca.ie/donate/

 

 

John's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

 

House Private Please.

