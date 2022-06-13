Advertisement

John Flynn

Jun 14, 2022 15:06 By receptionradiokerry
John Flynn

John Flynn Barleymount East and formerly of Knockeenahone Scartaglin

 

Reposing at O Shea's Funeral Home Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30 pm followed by removal to The Prince of Peace Church Fossa.

Requiem Mass for John Flynn will take place on Thursday Morning 16th June at 11am, followed by burial in Aghadoe lawn Cemetery

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus