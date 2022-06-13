John Flynn Barleymount East and formerly of Knockeenahone Scartaglin

Reposing at O Shea's Funeral Home Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30 pm followed by removal to The Prince of Peace Church Fossa.

Requiem Mass for John Flynn will take place on Thursday Morning 16th June at 11am, followed by burial in Aghadoe lawn Cemetery

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.