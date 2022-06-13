John Flynn Barleymount East and formerly of Knockeenahone Scartaglin
Reposing at O Shea's Funeral Home Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30 pm followed by removal to The Prince of Peace Church Fossa.
Requiem Mass for John Flynn will take place on Thursday Morning 16th June at 11am, followed by burial in Aghadoe lawn Cemetery
Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.
Advertisement
Recommended
Two Kerry destinations in TripAdvisor's top 10 attractionsJun 14, 2022 13:06
Fitzgearld Stadium confirmed for Kerry tieJun 13, 2022 17:06
Kerry Euromillions winner urged to make contact with National LotteryJun 13, 2022 13:06
Infection control and fire precaution issues found in Kerry nursing homeJun 14, 2022 08:06
Kerry woman memorialised in new Irish music scholarshipJun 14, 2022 13:06