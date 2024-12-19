The death has occurred of John Dineen

And formerly of Whitebridge, Killarney.

John passed away at home on the 17th of December.

Adored husband of Moira, loving father of Orlagh, Fiona and Sean and beloved son of the late Noreen. John will be deeply missed and remembered with love by his father Jerry, sisters Veronica, Theresa and Juliette, brothers Timmy, Dermot, Denis and David, brothers in-law John, Nick, Michael, John, Philip, Brendan and Kevin, sisters in-law Sharon, Kinga and Elma, nieces and nephew, extended family, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

John’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

"May John Rest in Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Friday, the 20th of December, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at Prince of Peace Church, Fossa at 10:30am on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Kidney Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry.