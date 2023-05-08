John Cronin, Ballymacthomas, Ballymacelligott, Tralee, peacefully, on May 7th 2023, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Galway. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen, in February 2021. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons Noel and Kevin, daughter-in-law Gabrielle, his adored three grandchildren Aoibheen, Orla and Conall, his sister Helen, brother Gerry, sisters-in-law Nancy and Nora, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering his deceased brothers Paddy and Noel, his sisters Betty and Rena and his niece Claire. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans, Farranfore. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland.