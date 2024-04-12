The death has occurred of
John Cronin
The death has occurred of John Cronin, Mountain View, Freemount, Rathmore, Co. Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, son Sean, daughters Emma and Mia, grandchildren, his brother and sister, brother in law, uncle, aunt, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.
May he Rest In Peace.
Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Monday 15th April, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Memorial Prayer Service Tuesday 16th April, in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. John's Memorial Prayer Service can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.
