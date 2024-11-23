John Clark, Upper Teer Brandon and formerly of San Francisco, California,

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home in Castlegregory on Sunday 24th November from 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm. Funeral cortége arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane, on Monday at 10.30 for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork, at 4.00pm.

Family Information:

John Clark (Farrell) Upper Teer, (Cloghane), Brandon, ( Tralee,) Co. Kerry , and formerly of San Francisco, California, died on 19th November 2024, at Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

Predeceased by his parents Helen and John and sister Barbara He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Helena and her sons Tom and Vítek, his children Julie, Sheri, and Chris, his grandchildren Haley, Nate, Jaiden, Molly, and Daniel, his great-grandchildren, and many friends in Brandon and Cloghane and elsewhere.

May His Adventurous Soul Rest in Peace.

Enquiries to Sean or John Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119