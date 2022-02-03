John C. Moynihan, Milleen, Kilcummin, Killarney.
Beloved husband of Sheila and loving father of Eoin, Tadhg and Mairead. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughter-in-law Sinéad, Tadhg's partner Mag and son-in-law Damien, much loved granda of Ciara, Siobhán, Seán, Padraic, Jake, Robbie and Emily and his great grand daughter Éabha, sister Joan Doyle (Jibb) and brother-in-law Jimmy Doyle, sister-in-law Mary O'Donoghue, nieces and nephews, relatives, great neighbours and many good friends.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Killarney. House Strictly Private Please.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on
Recommended
Kerry care provider says there are recruitment challenges in the sectorFeb 3, 2022 13:02
Flags and bunting to welcome GAA fans bring colour to Tralee town centreFeb 3, 2022 13:02
Jackie Healy-Rae sentence appeal adjourned until MarchFeb 4, 2022 08:02
Killarney death described as a tragic incidentFeb 3, 2022 11:02
Rose of Tralee to change venue for 2022 festivitiesFeb 3, 2022 17:02