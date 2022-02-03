John C. Moynihan, Milleen, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Beloved husband of Sheila and loving father of Eoin, Tadhg and Mairead. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughter-in-law Sinéad, Tadhg's partner Mag and son-in-law Damien, much loved granda of Ciara, Siobhán, Seán, Padraic, Jake, Robbie and Emily and his great grand daughter Éabha, sister Joan Doyle (Jibb) and brother-in-law Jimmy Doyle, sister-in-law Mary O'Donoghue, nieces and nephews, relatives, great neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Killarney. House Strictly Private Please.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

Advertisement

https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin