John Brosnan, Parknamullogue, Currow and formerly of Kilsarcon. Unexpectedly at home on October 29th 2024. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (O'Shea), his adored family Séan, Padráig,Caitríona and Maria, son-in-law Garry, his dearly cherished grandchildren Rebecca, Hugo and Zack, sister Bridie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends and all those in the greyhound community. Also remembering today his deceased parents Dan and Kathy, his brothers Teddy and Paddy and sister Kathleen.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Killeentierna Currow .

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow