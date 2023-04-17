The death has occurred of John Bermingham
Barrakilla, Kielduff, Tralee, Kerry / Caherdavin, Limerick
John Bermingham of Barrakilla, Kielduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry and
formerly Caherdavin, Limerick, died peacefully on 19th April 2023,
beloved husband of Deirdre and dearest father of Sarah & Stephen.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored granddaughter Kaia,
brother David, sisters Geraldine, Patricia, Louise & Sally, mother-in-law
Margie, father-in-law Bobby, son-in-law Garrett, aunts, nephews, nieces,
brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday
(20th April) from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9:30
am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 10 am
(streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit,
U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care
of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace
House private please.
Recommended
Gardaí appeal for information after woman robbed in Tralee Town ParkApr 17, 2023 17:04
Healy-Raes not approached yet about possible formation of new rural partyApr 19, 2023 13:04
Councillor claims woman in her 60s now carries arms after dog attack in BallybunionApr 19, 2023 13:04
West Kerry family facing homelessness as home of 17 years no longer available to rentApr 18, 2023 17:04
Gardaí appeal to Kerry victims of group targeting building and agricultural material providers to come forwardApr 19, 2023 09:04