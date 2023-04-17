Advertisement

Apr 19, 2023
The death has occurred of John Bermingham
Barrakilla, Kielduff, Tralee, Kerry / Caherdavin, Limerick

 

John Bermingham of Barrakilla, Kielduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry and

formerly Caherdavin, Limerick, died peacefully on 19th April 2023,

beloved husband of Deirdre and dearest father of Sarah & Stephen.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored granddaughter Kaia,

brother David, sisters Geraldine, Patricia, Louise & Sally, mother-in-law

Margie, father-in-law Bobby, son-in-law Garrett, aunts, nephews, nieces,

brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday

(20th April) from 6 to 8 pm.

 

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9:30

am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 10 am

(streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Private cremation will follow.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit,

U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care

of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace

 

House private please.

