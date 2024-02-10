Joe Joe (Jospeh) O'Shea

Joe Joe (Joseph) O' Shea, Gransha Lower, Castlemaine

Joe Joe passed away peacefully on February 10th 2024 surrounded by his loving family

and with the wonderful care of the staff at Glebe Lodge, Castleisland.

Deeply missed by his beloved mother Beth and late father Denny.

Loving brother of Louise (Cremin, Kanturk), Denis (Sydney) and Anthony.

Sadly missed by his brother-in-law Tim, sisters-in-law Aoife & Kyoko,

all his loving nephews & nieces (Sean, Conor, Sachi, Miah, Joshua, Arie, Eli & Romy),

relatives, neighbours, carers and many friends.

He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

~ ~ ~

Reposing Monday evening (Feb. 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass Tuesday (Feb. 13th) at St. Carthage's Church, Kiltallagh at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Glebe Lodge c/o Kerry Parents and Friends

or via the donation box at Flynn's Funeral Home.

Joe Joe's family would like a special mention of thanks to all the staff of Glebe Lodge for their exceptional care and support.