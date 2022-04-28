Joe Hanley of St. Brendan’s Close, St. Brendan’s Park and formerly Kerins’ Park, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (May 1st) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kerry Hospice Foundation, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Anthony, sister Pauline, the Goodall and Quirke families, relatives, his beloved dog Snapper and many friends.