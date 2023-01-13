Joe Casey Lisheennacannia, Ballyhar and formerly of Rossmore, Firies. Who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the morning of the 15th of January. May he rest in peace.

Joe is predeceased by his parents Michael and Catherine, sister Catherine and mother in law Bridie Grady. Joe is very sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, brother Timmy, sister Eileen and Rita, nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe is also sadly missed by his brothers in law and sisters in law, all their children and his neighbours, friends and extended family.

Reposing at O'Connor Undertakers this Wednesday 18th between 5-7pm. Funeral cortege for Joe Casey will arrive at St Gertrude's Church Firies on Thursday the 19th at 10.45am, followed by 11 o'clock Mass, live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial will take place afterwards in New Ardcrone Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Director 086-6025457.