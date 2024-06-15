Joe Butler, Gortnaleaha, Kielduff, Tralee and formerly of Braintree, Essex, UK and Bonnettstown, Co. Kilkenny.

Cherished Father of Julie and Claire, pre-deceased by his wife Doreen (May 2022).

Joe will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family – his daughters, grandchildren Maia, Harry, Brooke and Eli, sons-in-law Joe and Paul, brothers Michael, John and Eamon, cousin Bob and family, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by private cremation.

Joe’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Donations, if desired, in Joe’s memory can be made to the Palliative Care Unit at the following link.

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.