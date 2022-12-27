Joan Quilter née McElligott of Farrandeen, Lixnaw and formerly Coolnaleen, Listowel, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at home, on 28th December 2022, beloved wife of Tom, dearest mother of Frank and Anne, daughter of the late Tom and Lil and sister of Maureen (Enright), Liam and the late Pat.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Katherine, Frances, Fintan, Conor, Darragh, Aaron, Caelum & Orin, daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Alan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (29th December) from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 11.00 am (streamed on churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream). Interment afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace