The death has occurred of Joan O’Driscoll née O’Sullivan, Laharn South, Cahersiveen, on March 2nd, 2024, peacefully in the care of the excellent staff of the Palliative Care Unit at U.H.K. Tralee.

Joan is predeceased by her father Eugene, her mother Mary and her brother Michael. Joan will be very sadly missed by her adored husband Michael, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Ger and his wife Eileen, Kacey (Tim), Laoise, Kieran and Erin, her aunt Bernie Kelly (USA), cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Waking in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Monday, March 4th from 5:30 to 7:30p.m. and on Tuesday, March 5th from 5:30 to 7:30p.m. Removal on Tuesday to the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 6th at 11:00a.m. followed by burial in Holy Cross cemetery. The funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Advertisement

Donations if desired to Motor Neuron Society or Kerry Hospice Foundation.