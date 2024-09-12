Joan O Mahony née O Mahony, Late of Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Lohercannon, Tralee.
Sadly passed away on the 12th September 2024 surrounded by her loving family in the care of staff at University Hospital Kerry. Joan is deeply regretted by her loving husband Edward, her daughters Siobhán and Kerrie and her sons Martin, Eddie, Pádraig and Paul. Joan is dearly loved and sadly missed by her grandchildren Dale, Jack, Harry, Ben and Eabha. Joan will be fondly remembered by her nephews, nieces, her extended family, neighbours and her wide circle of friends. May Joan Rest in Peace.
Reposing in The Rose Chapel at Hogan’s Funeral Home on Friday 13th September, 2024 from 6.00pm –8.00pm.
Funeral Cortége arriving at St John’s Church, Castle Street, Tralee on Saturday 14th September, 2024 at 9.30am for 10.00 am Requiem Mass.
Joan’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on
followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.
Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry...
Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee. O87 6865632 or 0667121119.
