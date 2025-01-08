Joan O' Connor née Costello, Ballykissane, Ballymacprior, Killorglin; Joan passed away peacefully on January 5th 2025

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe, her dear parents

and her sisters, brothers, nieces etc.

Deeply missed by her son James and her sons Patrick, Mark & Damian, daughters-in-law Bridget, Clare & Damian's beloved Kerrie, grandchildren; Shannon, Tara, Diarmuid, Liam, Niamh, Faith & Rory also AJ & Peter, her brother John Costello (Gurrane West), nieces, nephews and all her relatives and many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (Jan. 10th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (Jan. 11th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Joan's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.