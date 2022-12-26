Jimmy O' Sullivan (The Runner) (Gortamullen Heights, Kenmare and Collaros, Lauragh, Co Kerry). On the 28th of December, 2022, Jimmy passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Frances (nee O' Sullivan Peter-Paul, Clonee) . Loving dad of Ken, Caroline, Paul and Alan. Adoring granddad of Charlie, Rían, Robbie, Alex, Amelia, Abbie, Sam, Dylan and Aaron. Predeceased by his parents John-Jim and Nora and brother Michael.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, sisters Marie (Sheehan), Kitty (McNally), daughters-in-law Vanessa, Caroline and Tanya. Brothers-in-law Peadar and Jimmy, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

"Jimmy ran his final race"

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (December 29th) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning (December 30th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming)

Cremation Service for Jimmy will take place on Saturday (December 31st) at 10.00am at the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

O' Connor Funeral Directors, Kenmare