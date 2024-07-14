Jimmy Joe Spillane Garrywilliam, Castlegregory.

Died peacefully in the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, on the 13th of July 2024, surrounded by his loving wife Gretta, son Alan and daughters Sabrina and Samantha.

Sadly missed by his wife Gretta, son Alan and daughters Sabrina and Samantha, son-in-law, James, daughter-in-law, Sinéad and his eight grandchildren, Dara, Kayla, Réidín, Michael, Rónan, Joe, Líadhan and Séamus.

Deeply regretted by Gretta's sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbors. Predeceased by his father Jim John, mother Bridge and daughter Thelma.

May He Rest in Peace

Jimmy Joe will be lying in repose at home in Garrywilliam, V92 K729, on Monday 15th July from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday 16th July from his home to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am which will be live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com

Interment afterwards in Killiney Cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Lifeboat Institution or care of Lynch’s Funeral Home Castlegregory.

Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Home Castlegregory, or Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee