The death has taken place of Jim Walsh, Knocknagree Townland on 30th November 2023, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents John and Helena, brothers Jack and Dan, sisters Mary (Aherne), Kathleen (Ryan) Nora (O'Connell), Bridie and Joan (McGrath). Sadly missed by his loving brothers Pat and Richard, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and close friends. May he rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (Eircode P51 WD63) on Sunday from 6.30 to 8pm, followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Mass will be live streamed on christ-the-king-church-knocknagree - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)