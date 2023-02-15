Jim Thomspon
Counguilla, Scartaglen and formerly of Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Friday from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12noon in The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Scartaglin.
Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.
Predeceased by his brother Tom.
Jim passed away peacefully on 15th of February 2022, in the excellent care of the staff in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan (nee Quilter) and daughter Nora (Walsh), son-in-law John, grandchildren Jack,Shay, Gráinne, Muireann and Cormac, sister-in-law Eily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace
