Jim Hennigan, Dunmaniheen, Killorglin & formerly of Mayo & London.

Jim passed away suddenly at home on September 21st 2022. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Jackie, extended family, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. Removal Saturday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church