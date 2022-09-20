Advertisement

Jim Hennigan

Sep 22, 2022 07:09 By receptionradiokerry
Jim Hennigan, Dunmaniheen, Killorglin & formerly of Mayo & London.

Jim passed away suddenly at home on September 21st 2022.  Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen.  Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Jackie, extended family, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.  Removal Saturday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

