Jim Harman, Bolton's Cross, Listowel and late of William Street, Listowel. Peacefully, on November 26th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Betty and brother of the late Mary, Eileen, John, David and Frankie. Jim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Paul, daughters Arlene and Darina, grandchildren Ellie and James, sisters Sr. Úna, Anne and Bernadette, son-in-law Robert, brothers-in-law Jim, Dan and Enda, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening, November 29th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Jim being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.