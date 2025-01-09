Advertisement

Jeremiah (Jerry) Riordan

Jan 9, 2025
Jeremiah (Jerry) Riordan of Shanakill and formerly Gas Terrace, Tralee   died peacefully on 6th January, 2025, beloved husband of Breda, dearest father of Gillian, Ann & Elaine.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Zoe, Ellie-May, Daisy, Brógan & Kallie, brother Eddie, sisters Sheila, Joan & Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements:-  Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (12th January) from 3 to 5p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Jerry will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on  www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Lawn Cemetery.  Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the  Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

