Jeremiah (Jer) Dunlea passed suddenly and unexpectedly on 28th of May, 2024.

He will be profoundly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken wife Eileen (Riordan), daughters Amy, Denise and Aoife, his cherished granddaughter Annie, his loving mother Margaret, sisters Nora-Mai (Fleming) and Anna (Kerin) brothers Danny and Michael, son-in-law Niall (Casey) Denise's partner Darragh, mother-in-law Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nieces Emma, Tara, Erin and Kate and nephew Seán.

Jeremiah's memory will be forever treasured by all his relatives, extended family, wonderful neighbours and many many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen Wednesday evening, June 5th from 5:00pm – 7:30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12.00pm in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.

Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.musicrowstudios.com