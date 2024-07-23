Jean Buyl of An doras Gorm - Schoolroad - Knightstown ,Valentia Island & formerly Antwerp Belgium died peacefully at home surrounded by family on 22th of July 2024.

Beloved husband of Lili and dearest father to Kim and Frank. Son in law Gino, daughter in law Tania. His adored grandchildren Newt, Taïssa, Shauny, Sean and partners Sammie, Kenzo, Gregory, Noa. His great grandchildren Esmée and Manon.

Sadly missed by extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing at his home Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm Eircode- V23F798

Funeral arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception on Saturday morning for 11am Mass. Interment afterwards at Cill Mhór cemetery. Enquiries to lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia Island