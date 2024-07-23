Advertisement

Jean Buyl

Jul 23, 2024 14:55 By receptionradiokerry
Jean Buyl

Jean Buyl of An doras Gorm - Schoolroad - Knightstown ,Valentia Island  & formerly Antwerp Belgium died peacefully at home surrounded by family on 22th of July 2024.

Beloved husband of Lili and dearest father to Kim and Frank. Son in law Gino, daughter in law Tania. His adored grandchildren Newt, Taïssa, Shauny, Sean and partners Sammie, Kenzo, Gregory, Noa. His great grandchildren Esmée and Manon.

Sadly missed by extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements:-  Reposing at his home Friday evening  from 5pm  to 8pm   Eircode- V23F798

Advertisement

Funeral arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception on Saturday morning for 11am Mass. Interment afterwards at Cill Mhór cemetery.     Enquiries to lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia Island

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus