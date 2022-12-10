Jason O'Connor, An Tuairin Lin, Milltown.
Jason passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at University Hospital Kerry on December 10th 2022. Predeceased by his beloved brother Michael. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving mother Theresa, father Mike, brothers Stephen & Keelan, grandparents Carol & David, uncle David, auntie Lisa & uncle-in-law Adrian, his extended family in Ballyseedy House, relatives, neighbours & many friends.. Rest In Peace
Reposing Tuesday evening (Dec. 13th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Dec.14th) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 10.30am which will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-sacred-heart
Private Cremation will follow.
