Janis (Jan) Smith (Collins) of Roger Casement Avenue, Tralee, died peacefully after wonderful medical care in U.H.K. & the Palliative Care Unit, on 4th July 2024, cherished wife of Charlie, beloved sister of Gay, Jeffrey, Robert & Kevin and dear mother of Stacy, Jason, Lee and the late Carmen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

At Rest.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (5th July) from 4 to 5.30 pm. Funeral Service for Janis will be celebrated on Saturday at 2 pm in St. John’s Church of Ireland, Ashe Street, Tralee. Private cremation will follow.

Advertisement

Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. John’s Church of Ireland Fund, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.