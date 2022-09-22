Jane Kiely née Walshe, Main St., Tarbert and formerly of Kingsfurze, Naas, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, on September 25th, 2022, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her loving parents Dan and Bridget and by her much loved sisters Brigid, Karen and Camilla. Beloved wife of Denis, devoted mother to Denise, Oonagh, Aisling, Claire, Deirdre, Denis and Vivienne, mother-in-law to Mike Finucane, John Joe Hayes, Mick Kennelly, Aoife Lynch and Ciarán Fitzgerald. Greatly missed by her grandchildren Jack, Aisling, Tadhg, Micheál, Sarah, Dan, Tomás, Anna, Aodhla, Cáit, Nessa, Conall, Dáithí, Páidí and Fiadh. Beloved sister to Michael, Anne, Claire, Nuala, Enda, Dan, John, Brendan and Richard, will be missed by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her home this evening (Monday 26th Sept) from 4p.m to 8p.m . Requiem Mass for Jane will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Tuesday at 12 noon, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com , followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.