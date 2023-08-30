Advertisement

The death has occurred of James O'Sullivan

Liscahane, Ardfert, Kerry

James O’Sullivan of Liscahane, Ardfert, Co. Kerry and formerly Erdington, Birmingham, died peacefully after a short illness on 27th August 2023, beloved son of Nora and the late Michael and dear brother of  Martin, Breda (Egan) & Michael.

 

Sadly missed by his loving family, his aunt Nora, nephews & nieces Michael, Mary, Grace, James & Peter, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (31st August) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for James will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to O.C.D. Ireland (www.ocdireland.org), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

