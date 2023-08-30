The death has occurred of James O'Sullivan
James O’Sullivan of Liscahane, Ardfert, Co. Kerry and formerly Erdington, Birmingham, died peacefully after a short illness on 27th August 2023, beloved son of Nora and the late Michael and dear brother of Martin, Breda (Egan) & Michael.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his aunt Nora, nephews & nieces Michael, Mary, Grace, James & Peter, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (31st August) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for James will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to O.C.D. Ireland (www.ocdireland.org), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Tralee hotel nominated in two categories of the Irish Hotel AwardsAug 30, 2023 13:02
Kerry FC Keeper Backing Himself For Good PerformanceAug 30, 2023 13:28
Penalties Shoot Spurs And Leeds Out Of Carabao CupAug 30, 2023 13:27
Womens Irish Open Gaining MomentumAug 30, 2023 13:26
Local GAA Results & Fixtures - WednesdayAug 30, 2023 13:25