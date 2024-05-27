Advertisement
News

Kerry-founded company hopes to create over 20 jobs after raising over €1 million

May 27, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry-founded company hopes to create over 20 jobs after raising over €1 million
CEO Hrvoje Smolic and CRO Vinnie Lynch of Graphite Note. Photo by Michelle Breen Crean Photography
Share this article

A Kerry-founded company has announced it has raised €1.2 million to fuel global growth ambitions and create over 20 local jobs.

Graphite Note, which is based in the RDI Hub in Killorglin, is an AI data insights platform.

The business hopes to create 25 jobs locally over the next two years.

Advertisement

Graphite Note has announced the closing of its seed investment round of €1.2 million ($1.3m), with the support of angel investors, led by Gerry Devitt CEO Harvest Financial, and Enterprise Ireland.

This investment will be used to achieve further global growth, in addition to expanding its team from its base at The RDI Hub.

Founded in 2020 by Hrvoje Smolic (CEO) and Vinnie Lynch (CRO) Graphite Note is a no-code machine learning platform that gives businesses around the globe access to actionable insights via unique analytics.

Advertisement

The company is the European leader in the space, with clients including Fexco (PACE), Katana, and Escape Agency.

The Kerry-based business sees a future where every business, regardless of size or industry, is equipped with the ability to predict business outcomes, and access the recommended actions to optimise their use.

Graphite Note looks to continue scaling a global business out of Kerry, and with this investment, the team hopes to create 25 local jobs over the next two years.

Advertisement

The roles will include operations, sales, marketing and technology.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Death of man following alleged assault in quiet North Kerry area described as shocking
Advertisement
Calls for temporary road works in South Kerry to start immediately
Five French naval vessels currently sailing along Kerry coast
Advertisement

Recommended

Five French naval vessels currently sailing along Kerry coast
Calls for temporary road works in South Kerry to start immediately
Death of man following alleged assault in quiet North Kerry area described as shocking
Kerry County Council again defends spending on roads under LIS
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus