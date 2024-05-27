Kerry-founded company hopes to create over 20 jobs after raising over €1 million

A Kerry-founded company has announced it has raised €1.2 million to fuel global growth ambitions and create over 20 local jobs.

Graphite Note, which is based in the RDI Hub in Killorglin, is an AI data insights platform.

The business hopes to create 25 jobs locally over the next two years.

Graphite Note has announced the closing of its seed investment round of €1.2 million ($1.3m), with the support of angel investors, led by Gerry Devitt CEO Harvest Financial, and Enterprise Ireland.

This investment will be used to achieve further global growth, in addition to expanding its team from its base at The RDI Hub.

Founded in 2020 by Hrvoje Smolic (CEO) and Vinnie Lynch (CRO) Graphite Note is a no-code machine learning platform that gives businesses around the globe access to actionable insights via unique analytics.

The company is the European leader in the space, with clients including Fexco (PACE), Katana, and Escape Agency.

The Kerry-based business sees a future where every business, regardless of size or industry, is equipped with the ability to predict business outcomes, and access the recommended actions to optimise their use.

Graphite Note looks to continue scaling a global business out of Kerry, and with this investment, the team hopes to create 25 local jobs over the next two years.

The roles will include operations, sales, marketing and technology.