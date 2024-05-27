Calls for temporary road works in South Kerry to start immediately

Locals in South Kerry say temporary works need to start immediately on a road which they say is an accident waiting to happen.

They claim the road between Tahilla Church and Sneem village is in desperate need of repair.

Advertisement

In response, Kerry County Council said the road in question is within the extents of the proposed Sneem to Blackwater Road Improvement Scheme, which has received An Bord Pleanala approval.

Advertisement

The council said it is applying to the TII for funding to have temporary repairs pending the commencement and completion of the above improvement scheme.

Resident Kenneth Mulcahy is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Kerry County Council to start the work immediately.

Advertisement