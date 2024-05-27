Advertisement
Calls for temporary road works in South Kerry to start immediately

May 27, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Calls for temporary road works in South Kerry to start immediately
Locals in South Kerry say temporary works need to start immediately on a road which they say is an accident waiting to happen.

 

They claim the road between Tahilla Church and Sneem village is in desperate need of repair.

In response, Kerry County Council said the road in question is within the extents of the proposed Sneem to Blackwater Road Improvement Scheme, which has received An Bord Pleanala approval.

 

The council said it is applying to the TII for funding to have temporary repairs pending the commencement and completion of the above improvement scheme.

 

Resident Kenneth Mulcahy is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Kerry County Council to start the work immediately.

