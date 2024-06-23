Advertisement

James Mangan

Jun 23, 2024 08:54 By receptionradiokerry
James Mangan of Dunboy, Ballyvelly and formerly Lohercannon, Tralee.

Died peacefully on 21st June 2024, beloved husband of the late Mary and devoted dad to Michelle.

 

Sadly missed by his loving daughter, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

 

Reposing at his residence (V92 K8FX) on Monday (24th June) from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at

9:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for James will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

 

As James was a keen gardener, flowers are most welcome or a donation to Baile Mhuire or St. Pat’s Day Care Centre, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

 

Rest in Peace.

