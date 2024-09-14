James Long, Cahirfilane, Castlemaine.
James passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family,
in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry.
Sadly missed by his beloved wife Josephine, sons & daughters; Laurence, Eddie, Mary, Margaret, James, Thomas, Johnny & Julie, his dearly loved grandchildren Jade, Isabella, Robert, Kara, Charlie & Ava, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Predeceased by his parents Mary Ann & Laurence, sisters Peig, Cait, Nora, Mary & his infant sister Annie.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to St. Gobnait's Church Keel where the Requiem Mass for James Long will be celebrated at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry
House Private Please
