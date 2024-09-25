James Hickey, Ballinattin, Knocknagoshel. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 25th September in the wonderful care of the staff at Willowbrook Care Centre, Castleisland. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, son Pádraig, his parents Laurence and Maryann, sisters Nora Mai, Sheila, Angela, Bride, sisters-in-law Phil, Betty, Norrie, Dora, Ann and brother-in-law Patsy. Adored Father of Máire, Larry, Philip, Seamus, Doranne and Conor. Sadly missed by son-in-law Gerard, daughters-in-law Marie, Mary, Joan and Eily, cherished grandchildren, Jacinta, Killian, Muireann, Muiríosa, Eva, Pádraig, Tessa, Lorcan, Caoimhe, Shóna, Lucia, James, Danny, Bridín, Simon and Elainah, bothers Dan (Mayo) and Lar (Knocknagoshel), nieces, nephews, all his relatives, wide circle of friends and wonderful neighbours.

May James Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Thursday evening, September 26th, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Requiem mass for James will take place in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Friday at 12pm followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Live streaming of James' requiem mass will be available on the St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Rosemary Day Centre, Tralee.

Ní críoch ach athfhás.