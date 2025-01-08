The death has occurred of Jackie Moran, Murreigh, Waterville, Co Kerry.
Jackie passed away peacefully on the 4th January 2025 in his 91st year in the exceptional and kind care of the staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.
Pre-deceased by his brother Dónall and niece Iseult.
Lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years Noreen, children Máire (Rogan), Mícheál Séamus, Bríd (O’ Shea), Emer (O’ Shea), Áine (O’ Sullivan), Séan, sons-in-law Vincent, John, Colm, Frank and daughter-in-law Elaine.
Much loved Dadó to Enda, Aoife, Maeve (Boston), Iarla, Síofra (Caherdaniel), Fintan, Darragh, Sarah, Aisling (Patrickswell) and Edel (Murreigh), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives, neighhbours and many friends.
“Ní imithe uainn, ach romhainn”
Reposing on Thursday evening (Jan 9th) in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23RK24) from 4pm followed by removal at 8pm to St Finian’s Church Waterville arriving at 8-15pm.
Requiem Mass on Friday morning (Jan 10th) at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed.
Family flowers only.
