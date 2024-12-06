Jackie (John) Foley

Advertisement

Dec 6, 2024 13:37 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of

93 Countess Grove, Killarney, Kerry, V93 DF2A

Formerly of Ballagh, Beaufort Jackie passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness.

 

Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Shane, Norma and Karen, son-in-law Eoghan and daughter-in-law Rachel. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Cillian, Emma, Grace, Lillie, Jean, Noelle, Paddy, Jack and Sarah, brothers Mick and Denis, sister Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Jackie is pre-deceased by his parents.

 

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

 

Reposing at his home, 93 Countess Grove, Killarney, V93 DF2A this Sunday the 8th of December from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00am on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

