Jackie (John) Foley

Formerly of Ballagh, Beaufort Jackie passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Shane, Norma and Karen, son-in-law Eoghan and daughter-in-law Rachel. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Cillian, Emma, Grace, Lillie, Jean, Noelle, Paddy, Jack and Sarah, brothers Mick and Denis, sister Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Jackie is pre-deceased by his parents.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at his home, 93 Countess Grove, Killarney, V93 DF2A this Sunday the 8th of December from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00am on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral