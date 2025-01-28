Jack McSharry, Parklands, Port Road, Killarney and formerly of Ardshanavooley, Killarney.
Unexpectedly at home. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his son Mark, Mark's mum Sheila and Mark's brother Edward. Deeply regretted by his sisters Maureen and Eileen Anne, nephew Brian and partner Edel, grand-nephew Mason, also Mary, Tony and the Cusack family (Dublin), relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and wide circle of friends. Jack is pre-deceased by his parents John and Theresa and his nephew Leon.
"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday the 30th of January from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am Friday morning in St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
