Advertisement

Jack McSharry

Jan 29, 2025 08:52 By receptionradiokerry
Jack McSharry

Jack McSharry, Parklands, Port Road, Killarney and formerly of Ardshanavooley, Killarney.

Unexpectedly at home.  Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his son Mark, Mark's mum Sheila and Mark's brother Edward. Deeply regretted by his sisters Maureen and Eileen Anne, nephew Brian and partner Edel, grand-nephew Mason, also Mary, Tony and the Cusack family (Dublin), relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and wide circle of friends. Jack is pre-deceased by his parents John and Theresa and his nephew Leon.

 

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

 

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday the 30th of January from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am Friday morning in St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus