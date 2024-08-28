The death has occurred of Jack Jimmy Curtin, Glencarney, Rockchapel, Co. Cork, who passed away peacefully at Araglen Nursing Home, Boherbue on 28th August 2024. Predeceased by his stepbrother Jimmy, brothers Con, Dan and Sisters, Sr. M, Alexis and Betty. Sadly missed by his brother Mike, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Jack rest in peace.

Reposing at Allen's Funeral Home, Rockchapel, (P51W891), on Friday 30th August from 7pm to 8.30pm, followed by Removal to St Peter's Church, Rockchapel.

Advertisement

Requiem Mass at 12pm on Saturday August 31st at St Peter's Church, Rockchapel. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.