Ita Harty nee Kearney
Pinewood Estate, Killarney and late of Tullig, Castleisland
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm.
Requiem Mass on Tuesday mornign at 12 noon in St Mary's Cathedral,
burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care
